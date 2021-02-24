Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

FB traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,298,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.36. The stock has a market cap of $752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.