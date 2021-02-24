Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $11,773,277.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

Facebook stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,298,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day moving average is $270.36. The company has a market cap of $752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

