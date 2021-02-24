Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 398,704 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 5.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,439,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 28,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 15,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 862,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.14. 561,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.37. The company has a market cap of $752.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

