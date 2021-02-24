Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $235,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $261.31. 424,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $744.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.18 and a 200 day moving average of $270.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.