Faceter Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $285,088.15 and approximately $3,650.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

