Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 50,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 677,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

