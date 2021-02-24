Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 260.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $638.07 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00760850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00060977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.23 or 0.04687546 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

