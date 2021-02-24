Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.38 Million

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $424.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

FARM stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.