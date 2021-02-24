Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,141 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

