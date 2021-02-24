FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 272,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 156,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

