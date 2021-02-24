FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,948 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.50 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

