FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 98,794 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

