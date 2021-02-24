FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

