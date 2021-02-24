FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $291.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

