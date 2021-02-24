FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 562,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

