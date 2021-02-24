FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,363 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

