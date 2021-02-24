Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Tops $12.56 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $12.56 million and $105,270.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

