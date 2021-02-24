FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $324.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $324.00 price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

NYSE FDX traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.94. 52,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

