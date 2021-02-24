Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $185.89 million and $26.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00749258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00060660 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.87 or 0.04502681 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

