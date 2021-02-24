Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

