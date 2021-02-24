Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

2/2/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

FIS stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Fidelity National Information Services Inc alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22,260.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 72.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.0% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.