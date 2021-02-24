Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of FDUS opened at $14.40 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

