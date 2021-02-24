Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.34 -$420,000.00 $0.54 46.33

Fifth Street Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Street Asset Management and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03%

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

