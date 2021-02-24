FIL Ltd Acquires 44,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

