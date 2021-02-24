FIL Ltd Acquires 6,373 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.18. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

