FIL Ltd Buys 13,154 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

