FIL Ltd Buys 39,923 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 305.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.