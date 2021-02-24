FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179,055 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.