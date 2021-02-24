FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 133,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

