FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,876 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

STEP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

