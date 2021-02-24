FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

