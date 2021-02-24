FIL Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.65% of IMV worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMV by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMV alerts:

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

IMV Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.