FIL Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,953,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

