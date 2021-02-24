FIL Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.