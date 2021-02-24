FIL Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 20.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Shares of MDB opened at $380.69 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.53.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

