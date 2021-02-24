FIL Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 143,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

FOUR opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.