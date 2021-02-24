FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,148 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.47% of Renalytix AI worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $828.35 million and a P/E ratio of -143.75. Renalytix AI plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

