FIL Ltd Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

