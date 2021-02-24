FIL Ltd Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.