FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

