FIL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,888,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,857,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

TME opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

