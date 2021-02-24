FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

