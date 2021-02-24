FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 84,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,941.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 31,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $220.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

