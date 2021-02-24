FIL Ltd Sells 1,074 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

