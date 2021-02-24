FIL Ltd Sells 146,298 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,298 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

NYSE MLM opened at $335.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $338.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

