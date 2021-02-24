FIL Ltd Sells 1,708,289 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708,289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,538,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,476. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

