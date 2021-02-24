FIL Ltd Sells 2,277,304 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,277,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

