FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,955 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.61% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

