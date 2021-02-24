Filecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $36.85 or 0.00074915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00500493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00028031 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 54,590,870 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

