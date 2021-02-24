Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.18

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 132562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The firm has a market cap of C$179.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48.

Get Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.57%.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.